Count taking place in Shetland by-election

Vote counting in the Shetland by-election is under way at the Clickimin centre in Lerwick to announce the next isles MSP.

A total of 10 candidates, representing six parties and four independents, are vying to be the isles’ new representative following the resignation of long-standing politician Tavish Scott.

The result is expected to be announced at 2.30am on Friday morning.

With more candidates announced than ever before, this election campaign has been hotly contested, with some seeing it as a two-horse race between the incumbent Liberal Democrats and their candidate Beatrice Wishart and the SNP’s Tom Wills.

There are 17,813 eligible voters and 34 polling stations across the isles.

The smallest polling station can be found in Unst at Uyeasound Public Hall, with 96 voters, while the largest is in Lerwick at Gilbertson Park Games Hall, which has seven polling stations for 4,296 voters.

Many in Foula, Papa Stour, Skerries and Fetlar have been postal voters, with 2,919 postal votes being issued in total.

Inter island ferries have been used to transport ballot boxes from some of the isles, while Police Scotland are assisting with transport from Unst and Yell.

A team of around 45 will be involved in counting votes and the audit of ballot papers at Clickimin into the early hours of Friday morning.

Jan Riise is the returning officer, with Anne Cogle, the depute returning officer at the count.

Voting got under way early on Thursday, with polling stations across Shetland remaining open until 10pm.

Candidates awaiting their electoral fate at the count include Johan Adamson, Scottish Labour; Brydon Goodlad, Scottish Conservative; Stuart Martin, Ukip; Debra Nicolson, Scottish Green; Ian Scott, Independent; Michael Stout, Independent; Peter Tait, Independent; Ryan Thomson; Independent; Tom Wills, SNP; Beatrice Wishart, Scottish Liberal Democrats.