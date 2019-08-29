29th August 2019
Tory MSP says Ruth Davidson has made ‘enormous contribution’

Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has paid tribute to Ruth Davidson, following her decision to stand down as Scottish Conservative leader.

Ms Davidson, who led the party for eight years but recently became a mother for the first time, stood down citing family pressures.

She has also openly criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s approach to Brexit.

Addressing reporters she said: “You all know and I have never sought to hide the conflict I have felt for Brexit.

“The biggest challenge has been starting a family and I can’t thank my colleagues, and I can’t thank my colleagues, and especially [interim leader] Jackson Carlaw enough for their support following the birth of baby Finn.”

She said she was considering the looming Scottish parliament elections in 2021 and the “credible threat” from opponents for a General Election before then in her decision.

“The thought of spending hundreds of hours away from my family fills me with dread. And that is no way to lead.”

Jamie Halcro Johnston


Mr Halcro Johnston, said: “Ruth made an enormous contribution to our Party and to protecting the Union.

“On her watch the Scottish Conservatives have gone from 15 to 31 MSPs, 115 councillors to 276 councillors and from one MP to 13 MPs.

“The Scottish Conservatives are now indisputably the main challengers to the SNP and the most effective defenders of the United Kingdom.

“We will all miss her in her role as leader of the Party and I wish her and her family the very best for the future.”

