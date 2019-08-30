By-election turnout 66.5 per cent

Two thirds of isles voters went to the polls today, with the by-election turnout standing at 66.5 per cent.

The highest turnout came in the North Isles, at 77 per cent for Uyeasound Public Hall in Unst, while the lowest turnout came in Whalsay, with 55 per cent of voters turning up to Symbister Public Hall.

The 5pm turnout for the by-election (27 per cent) had matched that of the last Holyrood election at the same time in the 2016 election.

The succesful candidate is expected to be announced by 2.30 am.