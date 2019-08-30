Lib Dems get together at Fort Charlotte to celebrate their success

Shetland’s new MSP Beatrice Wishart, along with family and supporters, got together at Fort Charlotte in Lerwick on Friday to celebrate the Liberal Democrat candidate’s success in the by-election.

Ms Wishart polled 5,659 votes on Thursday, 47.82 per cent of the poll and over 1,800 ahead of the SNP’s Tom Wills, and will take her place in the Scottish Parliament next month.

Also present at the fort were Orkney MSP Liam McArthur and Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael.

Earlier in the day Ms Wishart pledged to fight Shetland’s case at Holyrood for fair ferry funding, broadband, nursery provision and mental health care among other issues.