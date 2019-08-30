Report of vandalism at Unst’s P&T Coaches premises

Police are investigating a report of vandalism at the P&T Coaches premises north of Baltasound in Unst.

They said “a person or persons” had attempted to remove or damage the unleaded petrol pump from its stance outside of the shop.

The damage most likely occurred overnight between Wednesday and Thursday this week, the police said.

Any witnesses who may have heard or seen anything unusual in the area are urged to contact the Lerwick police station on 101.