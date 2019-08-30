30th August 2019
School pupils see democratic process

School pupils have been given a taste of the democratic process, with youngsters from Brae and Anderson High Schools attending the Clickimin.

Pupils have been given an overview of the counting process.

With 16 year-olds eligible to vote in the by-election, S5 pupil from the Brae school, Scott Moncrieff, was able to have his say in hte political process for the first time.

Having already taken part in the climate strike earlier this year, he sees the environment as one of the most important issues facing youngsters.

“It was a lot less formal than I thought. There was not as much pressure as I thought there would be. I thought it would be more business-like, but it was more informal.

“I think it’s really interesting seeing the process. I’ve been to a lot of the hustings meetings.

“It’s good to hear more talk about the environment.”

Fellow pupil, Keir Batty said he enjoyed seeing the hustings meeting at his school, and believed SNP candidate Tom Wills was the best speaker.

