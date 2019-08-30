WATCH: Lib Dems win Shetland by-election
Liberal Democrat candidate Beatrice Wishart has won the Shetland by-election.
This means the Lib Dems hold onto their seat at Holyrood, albeit with a reduced majority.
The Lib Dem candidate picked up 5,659 votes, compared to 3,822 for Tom Wills and the SNP.
Results were announced by returning officer Jan Riise in the early hours of Friday morning, with speeches from the winning candidate, Mr Wills and other candidates following soon after.
In what was a hotly-contested election — with a record 10 candidates standing — only the Lib Dems, SNP and independent candidate Ryan Thomson, who picked up 1,286 votes, got their deposits back.
The final turnout for the by-election was 66.5 per cent, with 11,835 Shetlanders casting their votes — there were only 11 rejected ballot papers.
In 18 months from now, the choice for voters will be much clearer.
What has worried me all along is the possibility, if Johnson gets a foothold, that the Lib Dems will get back into bed with the Tories. Anyone who doubrts that such a thing could happen should study the famous photo of Alistair Carmichael smiling affectionately at David Cameron in 10 Downing Street. Tavish Scott, give him his due, wasn’t keen on that arrangement; but I can already hear Willie Rennie explaining why it’s a very good idea ..
I think that as the turnout for the by-election was as high as 66.5%, irrespective of who voted for whom; the real winner on Thursday was democracy.
That people exercised their hard won right to vote is so important in today’s cynical world.
Well Done Shetland !
Once again, the SNP’s “sell the sizzle, not the steak” strategy has failed, despite the vast resources of money and people thrown at it.
Shetlanders will not be fooled by ‘media-savvy’ spin, blarney and razzmatazz.