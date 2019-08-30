WATCH: Lib Dems win Shetland by-election

Liberal Democrat candidate Beatrice Wishart has won the Shetland by-election.

This means the Lib Dems hold onto their seat at Holyrood, albeit with a reduced majority.

The Lib Dem candidate picked up 5,659 votes, compared to 3,822 for Tom Wills and the SNP.

Results were announced by returning officer Jan Riise in the early hours of Friday morning, with speeches from the winning candidate, Mr Wills and other candidates following soon after.

In what was a hotly-contested election — with a record 10 candidates standing — only the Lib Dems, SNP and independent candidate Ryan Thomson, who picked up 1,286 votes, got their deposits back.

The final turnout for the by-election was 66.5 per cent, with 11,835 Shetlanders casting their votes — there were only 11 rejected ballot papers.