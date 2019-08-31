31st August 2019
Driver failed to stop at pedestrian crossing, police say

A careless driving incident is said to have occurred at a pedestrian crossing on the Esplanade in Lerwick on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, at about 12.45pm or 12.55pm a maroon coloured car went through a red light with a person about to cross the road.

Another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction had stopped at the light, the police said. That driver sounded their horn and there were other pedestrians at the bus stop opposite at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or attend at the Lerwick station, quoting reference number NL1129/19.

