Music fans can enjoy ‘open mic’ evenings around isles

As part of its “Oot & Aboot” programme a Shetland Arts musical event is going on tour this month, visiting Sandwick, Fetlar and Walls.

The “open mic” evenings will be hosted by Adam Guest and feature local musicians Jenny Sturgeon, the Shetland Mandolin Band and Hersel.

The ice is broken by a concert and then after the interval the stage will be open for anyone in the audience who wishes to take part, so they can bring along any instrument including their voice.

Hersel is a new women’s contemporary choir comprising six Shetland-based musicians.

Sturgeon is a folk singer-songwriter and traditional musician from Scotland who is now based in Shetland.

The Shetland Mandolin Band is a lively collection of players of all ages and abilities.

Shetland Arts programme manager Tim Matthew said: “This is a great opportunity for Shetland Arts to engage with rural communities and support local talent, and provides a platform for local musicians in the form of the open mic, as well as touring more established acts.”

The events begin on Friday 13th September at the Carnegie Hall in Sandwick, with the mandolin band and Hersel, while the following evening the same acts will be at the Fetlar hall.

Finally, on Saturday 28th September visitors to the Walls Regatta Club can hear Sturgeon and Hersel.

Tickets are available through the usual outlets.