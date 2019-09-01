Protest in Lerwick over planned suspension of UK parliament

A number of people took the streets of Lerwick on Saturday to protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s planned “prorogation” of the UK parliament.

Around two dozen gathered at the Market Cross in the afternoon before heading along Commerial Street and up to Lerwick Town Hall.

They were at one stage by radio and television presenter Mark Kermode, in Shetland for his role as joint curator of the Screenplay film festival along with his wife Linda Ruth Williams.

The Shetland protest was one of a number around the country who were going under the banner of “Defend our Democracy – Stop the Coup”.

The UK parliament is expected to be suspended a few weeks before the Brexit deadline of 31st October.

Although suspension is not uncommon those in opposition this time round are angry over the timescale, claiming it will stop democracy and increase the chances of a “no-deal” exit.