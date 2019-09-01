1st September 2019
Rain fails to dampen spirits at annual Unst Show

Enjoying the wet are (from left) Marcus Goodhand, Caelen Scott, Archie Mouat, Shane Bisset-Gray and Calum Thomson. Photo: Brydon Thomason

Saturday’s Unst Show was voted a big success, despite the downpour for much of the day.

Anyone venturing outside at Haroldswick was quickly soaking but that did not seem to stop the entertainment.

The fish and chips and barbecue did well despite the weather while the live music in the big shed next to the Haroldswick hall was well received.

A fair crowd turned up the annual event and although entries were maybe a bit down in the livestock and produce categories, the baking, flowers and crafts all did well.

Particularly popular, as usual, was the photographic display, with a large number of folk entering the various categories.

One show-goer said the bairns had a great time, “platching aboot in da puddles”!

• For full report, results and more photos see The Shetland Times on Friday.

Some of the cattle were less worried about the weather. Photo: Brydon Thomason

There was again a large entry in the photographic competition. Photo: Brydon Thomason

A proud Eddie Moar, four, with the shield he received for being the overall junior arts and crafts winner. Photo: Brydon Thomason

Jack Hunter, seven, with his goose before it got a bit frisky and threatened to peck him. Photo: Brydon Thomason

Sisters Lottie, 11, and Anna Thomson, 10, with their prize-winning lamb. Photo: Brydon Thomason

Haroldswick
Unst Show

