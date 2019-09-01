Rain fails to dampen spirits at annual Unst Show

Saturday’s Unst Show was voted a big success, despite the downpour for much of the day.

Anyone venturing outside at Haroldswick was quickly soaking but that did not seem to stop the entertainment.

The fish and chips and barbecue did well despite the weather while the live music in the big shed next to the Haroldswick hall was well received.

A fair crowd turned up the annual event and although entries were maybe a bit down in the livestock and produce categories, the baking, flowers and crafts all did well.

Particularly popular, as usual, was the photographic display, with a large number of folk entering the various categories.

One show-goer said the bairns had a great time, “platching aboot in da puddles”!

