Hannay is a dialect prize winner again at Screenplay festival

Yell resident Stuart Hannay has won the Shetland ForWirds dialect prize at the Screenplay film festival for the second year running.

His film of Valerie Watt and Mary Fraser’s bairns’ book Peerie Mootie an her Muckle Buits was chosen by the judging panel as the short film that demonstrated “the most effective use of dialect”.

After receiving his award Hannay pronounced himself “just delighted but kinda surprised”.

He said: “I’m not a dialect speaker myself but I love languages. The dialect is unique, with a rhythm of its own. The Peerie Mootie story is lovely too.”

Hannay also expressed his appreciation of the team who made the film possible.

He said: “I need to say thanks to all the bairns who took part, especially Erin who was Peerie Mootie herself; Matthew for the choreography; Peter for the music and Anya and Emma who played the fiddles, as well as library staff.”

The dialect jury chose Roseanne Watt’s Kishie Wife as runner up and gave Amber Grieve the under-25s award. Her film 625 Miles was about feeling homesick for Shetland.

Neil Georgeson from the four-person judging panel was enthusiastic about their task.

He said: “I loved da process an hed a really good time. We watched aa da dialect films three times an really debated whit is meant be da phrase ‘da most effective use o dialect’.

“Da dialect is important ta me – da wye we spaek catches something aboot da Shetland character, wir wye o bein an tinkin. It is different fae English an da films sha’ hit can be baith serious an funny.”

Kathy Hubbard looks after the organisation of the “Home Made” section of Screenplay – from the first call for entries to the final viewing at the festival.

This year there were 24 entries, five of them using dialect, and Hubbard said she always looked forward to seeing what each year brought.

She said: “It’s both delightful and inspiring to see the different ways in which film makers use the dialect.”

Shetland ForWirds co-convener Mary Blance added: “Donatin da cash prizes is a fine wye ta highlight an encourage da use o dialect in a contemporary creative field.

“Wir Midder Tongue is aye changin bit a competition laek dis proves it still haes plenty o pooster.”

Roseanne Watt’s film won two prizes on the night – the audience voted <i>Kishie Wife</i> their favourite film at Home Made.