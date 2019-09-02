Report on Nesting school released

A report has been published following an inspection of Nesting Primary School earlier this year.

Inspectors from Education Scotland visited the school’s premises in June.

They found the school to be “satisfactory” in two areas – learning, teaching and assessment and raising attainment and achievement.

Shetland Islands Council has highlighted a number of strengths outlined in the findings, including effective leadership by the new head teacher, Sandra Petrie.

The school is also said to have staff willing to improve the school through the development and sharing of professional skills and knowledge.

Inspectors noted a “nurturing and inclusive” learning environment where staff worked effectively with parents and partners to “enhance learning experiences for children who enjoy school”.

Staff were said to support one another well, were motivated to learn and are proud of their achievements.

Areas for improvement were identified, however.

Inspectors found the school needed to develop approaches to monitor and track the progress of pupils to raise attainment.

It also requires to further develop planning and assessment to improve consistency in high quality learning and teaching.

The findings were highlighted at the end of the council’s education and families committee meeting, which took place on Monday.

Quality improvement manager Robin Calder said the report found a number of strengths in the school, including the effective leadership of the new head teacher.

Chairman of the committee George Smith said in a statement: “The inspection report is a positive reflection on the changes taking place at Nesting Primary School and the progress made in the short time since the new head teacher has been in post.

“It is clear from the findings that the new head teacher knows the school well and that we can look forward to continued progress.”