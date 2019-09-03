Community council to register Brexit displeasure with Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson may have his hands full with Brexit, but extra correspondence will be landing in his in-tray soon – from Lerwick Community Council.

Members agreed at their meeting on Monday night to write to the Prime Minister and register their concerns about the process in which the UK is withdrawing from the EU.

The suggestion came from community councillor Karen Fraser, who highlighted a “great deal of anxiety” over the Brexit process – in particular the controversial decision to suspend parliament.

“The current political situation is causing a great deal of anxiety,” she said.

“The Prime Minister’s determination to pull through to Brexit, deal or no deal whatever the cost, plus the plan to prorogue parliament.

“I know we are only a very small voice – we are the lowest layer of democracy – but I’d like to suggest this community council writes to the Prime Minister to register our concerns about this.”

She said the decision to suspend parliament was “anti-democratic” and was preventing MPs from debating Brexit.