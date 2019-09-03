3rd September 2019
Community council to register Brexit displeasure with Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson may have his hands full with Brexit, but extra correspondence will be landing in his in-tray soon – from Lerwick Community Council.

Members agreed at their meeting on Monday night to write to the Prime Minister and register their concerns about the process in which the UK is withdrawing from the EU.

The suggestion came from community councillor Karen Fraser, who highlighted a “great deal of anxiety” over the Brexit process – in particular the controversial decision to suspend parliament.

“The current political situation is causing a great deal of anxiety,” she said.

“The Prime Minister’s determination to pull through to Brexit, deal or no deal whatever the cost, plus the plan to prorogue parliament.

“I know we are only a very small voice – we are the lowest layer of democracy – but I’d like to suggest this community council writes to the Prime Minister to register our concerns about this.”

She said the decision to suspend parliament was “anti-democratic” and was preventing MPs from debating Brexit.

  1. David Spence

    The whole idea of Brexit, is to the benefit of the Conservative Party, and nothing else.

    Distancing ourselves from our nearest trade countries and people is nothing more than economic suicide.

    This will put further pressure and expense on any company or person within the UK, wishing to trade within the EU. The EU will be forced to put tariffs on any trade when dealing with any country within the EU, after we have officially left the EU.

    This will increase the cost of living in the long term. It will also cost more, I suspect, to travel within the EU, as passports, visa’s etc etc will be required.

    This will affect Shetland immensely, as industries such as the hospitality and fishing, heavily depend on EU workers.

    I believe the whole concept of Brexit, is to have a trade deal with the USA, and the eventual privatization of most Government responsibilities and duties of care to US companies, where the Tories will benefit as shareholders of such companies.

    Typical Tory policy, ‘ Look after number 1’, regardless.

  2. John M Scott

    It is a cruel irony that the 3rd of September 2019, is exactly 80 years since we, as a collective body: the United Kingdom, declared war on Nazi Germany, in defence of our treaty obligations towards Poland, and to halt the spread of the idea of a fascist European super state.

    Today in our parliament at Westminster, a set of individuals are intent on overturning the democratic decision of the the vast majority of the British people by attempting to block Brexit. Shame on them.

    And shame on Lerwick Community Council for being drawn into the tissue of falsehoods and lies put forward by the behaviour of Corbyn and company.

    I am only thankful that we didn’t have these anti-democrats in1939; we would have all be learning to speak German by 1940.

