Air traffic controllers reject Hial pay offer

The air traffic controllers dispute over pay and conditions is continuing, with workers Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) having rejected the latest pay offer from the company.

The union says no further strike action is planned at this time but action short of a strike will continue.

David Avery, Prospect negotiations officer, said: “Our members have voted to reject the latest pay offer from Hial.

“We will now consult with members on how best to move towards a resolution of this dispute and will also meet with the company to try to find an acceptable way forward.”

Hial said in a statement: “This is a disappointing result. We presented a fair and reasonable offer to the air traffic control staff.

“We have been in touch with Prospect and the union has agreed to meet in the near future and we are hopeful that these discussions will be positive”.