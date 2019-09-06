Brexit a concern for Shetland Amenity Trust

Brexit is a concern for the Shetland Amenity Trust, with its first implications having been felt by the Trust.

Its impact on commercial tendering work involving components that come from mainland Europe is a particular worry, according to Trust CEO Mat Roberts.

Shetland Amenity Trust held a public meeting on Friday morning, where risks, opportunities and several reports were heard.

This was the first time the Trust had had to consider an implication of Brexit, said Mr Roberts — they are currently bidding for work, which might involve a significant component made in Germay, but had to add a clause to ensure it could be alternatively sourced from the UK.

Mr Roberts said they wanted to avoid ending “up getting stuck in an enormous queue of lorries”, telling the meeting they had considered the potential impact of Brexit.

Other risks and concerns include “continuous pressure on cash flow” and “strategy management of a growing museum collection”.

There are also opportunities ahead for the Trust, with commercial opportunities increasing and the outlook for the upcoming Wool Week “very positive”.