Spurs crowned Premier League champions after victory against Whitedale

Spurs have again been crowned Ocean Kinetics Premier League champions following their 4-1 victory over Whitedale at the Gilbertson Park on Friday night.

Goals from Paul Molloy, Lewis Harkness and a Connor Grant double were enough to see the town side over the line and regain the title from the West Side outfit, who have won in the previous two seasons.

Spurs have added to their Madrid Cup and Fraser Cup successes from earlier in the season and can go the full league campaign unbeaten if they avoid defeat to Whalsay on Monday.

It has been another close run season, with Ness pushing the town side the whole way and Whitedale and the resurgent Celtic also mounting title challenges.

The next trophy up for grabs is the County Shield, with Delting and Ness facing each other on Saturday 14th September at the Gilbertson Park in Lerwick.