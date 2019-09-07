Yell Show draws in the crowds

By Gordon Thomson

The Yell Show went very successfully on Saturday with good crowds around all the events.

Show Chairman Laurence Odie said it had been brilliant, with a new judging area for the Shetland pony entries recently completed by volunteers.

In the livestock sections, the overall show champion award went to Laurence Keith for his purebred Texel tup, with Tommy Nicholson, West Sandwick, winning reserve champion for his sheepdog.

The Priest brothers from Baltasound took the beef cattle champion award with a heifer in calf and the Odie family won with the best Shetland cow.

Alan Clark won best Shetland Tup rosette and Peter Anderson won best cross bred sheep with his two gimmer lambs.

In the pets section the winners were the Brown family with their dog and cat both winners and their ducks also winning in the poultry section.

There was a tremendous display of baking in the centre of the main Hall, with arts and crafts, photos and knitwear around the side and on the walls.

The flowers took pride of place on the stage. The produce section was in one of the outer sheds but was again impressive.

Louise Henderson took the award for best indoor exhibit with a beautiful decorated cake made to look like a real flower basket.

Alana Nicholson was reserve champion with a wonderful all lace shawl, and Victor Sutherland won the best sheep fleece prize.

One of the afternoon highlights was a new event – the fancy-dressed pony event, where ponies and their riders and leaders took on various themes.

Coming out on top here was Bobby Joe Johnson with his sister on a horse designed as a tractor and Bobby as the driver.

Music from Unst and Yell took place in the main shed, with the usual assortment of trade and information stands.

The weather stayed dry all day and the burger hut and chip lorry both did good business through the afternoon.

The bakery items sold briskly at the end of the afternoon and the show committee and their volunteers are to be commended on a very well run and popular event.