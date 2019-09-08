Wishart given education role at parliament

Shetland’s new MSP has been given the role of education spokeswoman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Beatrice Wishart said she was delighted to be given the job, as well as a seat on the Scottish Parliament’s education committee, just over a week after she was elected to represent the isles at Holyrood.

Before the by-election Ms Wishart served as a member of Shetland Island Council’s education and families committee following her election to the SIC in 2017.

She said: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of education spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

“From my work on Shetland Islands Council’s education committee I know how important it is that everyone has a chance to get a great education. Getting a high quality education helps people meet their full potential in life.

“The First Minister said that education would be at heart of her agenda but Scotland’s teachers are overworked and dealing with more and more super-sized classes.

“Where young people are being let down I will hold the SNP to account while pressing for a liberal agenda that ensures everyone gets the education and support they need to get on in life.”

Meanwhile, the SNP has been highlighting its presence at the Yell Show over the weekend with “Brexit wrecks it” and “Put it to the People” placards.

SNP secretary Angela Sutherland said: “We try to be at all the country shows and this year Unst was the only one we didn’t get to.

“The Yell Show’s always a great day out and it’s also a really good way to meet folk and talk about how politics affects all our lives.

“We had our ‘Brexit wrecks it’ and ‘Put it to the people’ placards with us in Yell,” she said, “and these messages were well received, because most farmers and crofters realise they’re likely to be among the worst affected by any kind of Brexit.”