8th September 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Wishart given education role at parliament

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Shetland’s new MSP has been given the role of education spokeswoman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Beatrice Wishart said she was delighted to be given the job, as well as a seat on the Scottish Parliament’s education committee, just over a week after she was elected to represent the isles at Holyrood.

Before the by-election Ms Wishart served as a member of Shetland Island Council’s education and families committee following her election to the SIC in 2017.

She said: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of education spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

“From my work on Shetland Islands Council’s education committee I know how important it is that everyone has a chance to get a great education. Getting a high quality education helps people meet their full potential in life.

“The First Minister said that education would be at heart of her agenda but Scotland’s teachers are overworked and dealing with more and more super-sized classes.

“Where young people are being let down I will hold the SNP to account while pressing for a liberal agenda that ensures everyone gets the education and support they need to get on in life.”

Meanwhile, the SNP has been highlighting its presence at the Yell Show over the weekend with “Brexit wrecks it” and “Put it to the People” placards.

SNP secretary Angela Sutherland said: “We try to be at all the country shows and this year Unst was the only one we didn’t get to.

“The Yell Show’s always a great day out and it’s also a really good way to meet folk and talk about how politics affects all our lives.

“We had our ‘Brexit wrecks it’ and ‘Put it to the people’ placards with us in Yell,” she said, “and these messages were well received, because most farmers and crofters realise they’re likely to be among the worst affected by any kind of Brexit.”

Tags:
Beatrice Wishart
Brexit
education
EU
Liberal Democrats
SNP

More articles about Beatrice Wishart, Brexit, education, EU, Liberal Democrats and SNP

First minister told to live up to by-election ferry promises
First minister told to live up to by-election ferry promises
05/09/2019
New MSP Beatrice Wishart tackles nursery care in maiden parliamentary letter
New MSP Beatrice Wishart tackles nursery care in maiden parliamentary letter
03/09/2019
Community council to register Brexit displeasure with Boris Johnson
Community council to register Brexit displeasure with Boris Johnson
03/09/2019
Protest in Lerwick over planned suspension of UK parliament
Protest in Lerwick over planned suspension of UK parliament
01/09/2019
Lib Dems get together at Fort Charlotte to celebrate their success
Lib Dems get together at Fort Charlotte to celebrate their success
30/08/2019
Count taking place in Shetland by-election
Count taking place in Shetland by-election
29/08/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top