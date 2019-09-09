9th September 2019
New MSP Wishart stands down from Shetland Islands Council

Beatrice Wishart has resigned as member for the Lerwick South ward on the Shetland Islands Council.

Ms Wishart started her new job as MSP for Shetland last week, having beaten competition from the SNP’s Tom Wills in August’s by-election.

She said she hoped that “the people of Lerwick South ward will understand that although I will no longer be one of their councillors I will continue to represent them albeit in a different way”.

Ms Wishart, who was also the council’s depute convener, added: “When I was welcomed to the council the support and guidance I received, particularly from senior councillors and officers, was greatly appreciated.

“I will continue to work with the council with a shared goal of seeking the best future for Shetland.

“Obviously this now leaves a vacancy in Lerwick South and I would encourage anyone who thinks they would like to become a councillor to use this opportunity to put their name forward.

“Women and young people are under-represented on the council but anyone who is prepared to work hard for the best interests of the ward, and Shetland as a whole, will find it very rewarding.”

Convener Malcolm Bell thanked Ms Wishart, saying that she had been an “excellent representative for Lerwick South” and that he would be “very sorry to see her go”.

Peter Campbell, Cecil Smith and Amanda Hawick are the remaining councillors representing the Lerwick South ward.

Should more than one candidate put themselves forward for the position that Ms Wishart has vacated, a by-election will be required in Lerwick South.

