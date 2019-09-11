Post Office in Commercial Street in line for closure

Plans are afoot to close the post office in Lerwick’s Commercial Street, with services in line to be shifted along the road to Conochies.

The proposal has been described as the most effective way to secure the long term viability of post office services for years to come.

A public consultation on the proposals has already started and is scheduled to run until 23rd October. It is proposed to open the new branch in January 2020.

Extended opening hours, including Sundays, are expected to be on offer to post office customers as part of the move.

The Post Office says the same services will be offered as those currently available in the old building.

That should include everyday banking for UK high street banks, online shopping returns and collections and foreign exchange.

The Post Office would be in a dedicated area within the shop, which it says would be newly refurbished. Three serving positions are expected to operate.

Post Office spokesman Steve Blampied said the move reflected similar steps taking place elsewhere in the country.

“The vast majority of our 11,500 Post Offices, large and small, are successfully operated on a franchise basis with retail partners.

“We believe this is the best approach to keeping Post Offices in main shopping locations and at the heart of communities where they play an important role in local economies.”

Mr Blampied added: “We believe our proposal is the most effective way to secure the long term viability of Post Office services for years to come.”

The Post Office says views and comments can be provided on its website at www.postofficeviews.co.uk. A branch code of 002849 has been provided.

Views and opinions can also be sent via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk or by post at FREEPOST Your Comments.