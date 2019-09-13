Burra beach clean looks for volunteers

Volunteers are being sought to help with a beach clean in Burra later this month.

Residents and local groups in Shetland are being urged to join Scottish Sea Farms for an organised beach clean, part of the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) Great Beach Clean.

Shetland workers of Scottish Sea Farms will be tasked with clearing up the beach around the company’s shore-base at Clift Sound in Burra on Sunday 22nd September.

Those taking part in the beach clean will meet at Meal Beach car park at 11.30am. The beach clean will then take place from noon until 1pm, following which the waste collected will be taken to the Shetland Island Council’s Gremista facility.

Organiser for Scottish Sea Farms Shetland beach clean, Calum Sinclair, said: “All volunteers need to do is make sure they’re dressed appropriately for the weather on the day”.

Among those expected to be involved are players from local junior football teams including Northern Isles, Delting, Whalsay, Whitedale, Thistle, Rangers, Spurs, Scalloway and Ness, all of whom Scottish Sea Farms sponsors via its Heart of the Community initiative.

Mr Sinclair added: “Quite simply, the more people that get involved, the more we can collectively do to preserve and protect our local environment – something that’s in everyone’s interest.”