14th September 2019
Ness United retain County Shield

Ness United retain County Shield
Ness United bagged the final trophy of the Shetland Football Association’s 100th season with a comfortable 4-1 win over Delting.

A hat-trick from Jamie Wilson helped the South Mainland side retain the County Shield, with Dylan Leishman also on the scoresheet for the victors. Dylan McKay notched the Delts only goal of the game.

It was an unattractive game of football at Gilbertson Park on Saturday afternoon with wet and windy conditions hampering both sides.

Delting’s keeper Iain Devonald tries in vain to stop Dylan Leishman’s looping effort. Photo: Kevin Jones

Neither team could get any passing rhythm going with a water-saturated pitch slowing the ball, particularly around the corner flags where pools of water had formed.

The wind favoured Ness in the first half and the side took the lead after 20 minutes when Delting keeper Iain Devonald failed to push away a cross and Wilson was on hand to head home.

The reds doubled their lead on the 32nd minute when a high looping ball into the box from Leishman was caught by a gust, deceiving Devonald.

Ness were 3-0 to the good just a few minutes later when Wilson headed into the net following a corner.

With the wind at their backs in the second half Delting came out fighting and were on the scoresheet seven minutes after the restart thanks to a deft finish from McKay.

The Delts enjoyed their best spell of the game over the following 15 minutes and should have had a second but for a fine save from Ness goalie Erik Peterson.

After weathering a spell of Delting pressure the holders were back in command for the final 20 minutes of the game.

With less than 10 minutes to play Wilson completed his hat-trick and sealed the game to make it two County Shields on the trot for Ness.

