Deepsea Aberdeen takes shelter from storm

It was not just people who had to take shelter from the stormy weather on the weekend.

The Deepsea Aberdeen rig was also seen taking refuge off Bressay ahead of the high winds that battered the isles.

The mobile offshore drilling rig was in sheltering from the storm to the north of Bressay along with supporting vessels from Saturday, port control confirmed.

Deepsea Aberdeen, which is owned by Odfjell Drilling and operated by BP, is part of a seven year drilling campaign west of Shetland.

This drilling campaign began in 2015, with the rig contracted to drill wells across the Schiehallion and Loyal fields.

The semi submersible is designed to weather harsh environments and operates at water depths of up to 3,000m.