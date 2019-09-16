16th September 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Double win for Shetland Reel gin

Double win for Shetland Reel gin
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The Shetland Distillery in Unst are celebrating after two of their gins were commended at a top awards event in China.

‘Filska’, the company’s newest gin, was awarded a gold medal alongside their navy strength limited edition ‘Up Helly Aa 2019’ gin at the China Wine and Spirit Awards (CWSA).

The two award-winning gins with their gold medal awards.

China is one of the largest wine and spirits markets in the world, and with judges are exclusively selected from the most powerful buyers in China, the CWSA are credited with helping to sell a staggering 90 million bottles per year.

Shetland Distillery co-owner and director Debbie Strang told the Scottish Gin Society that they were “thrilled” for the recognition their products had received at the awards.

“We export to a number of countries including Japan, and we are very excited by the growth we are seeing in China.

“We will be proudly displaying our CWSA Medals to showcase that Filska and Up Helly Aa 2019 are a Gold CWSA Best Value Medal Winner.

“CWSA is recognised globally and this award will push us forward.”

 

Tags:
Shetland Distillery Company
Shetland Reel Gin

More articles about Shetland Distillery Company and Shetland Reel Gin

First beer festival at Gilbertson Park gets the thumbs up from punters
First beer festival at Gilbertson Park gets the thumbs up from punters
19/08/2017
Bottled whisky from the isles
Bottled whisky from the isles
12/08/2015
Reel gin launch start of big things in Unst
Reel gin launch start of big things in Unst
16/08/2014

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top