Double win for Shetland Reel gin

The Shetland Distillery in Unst are celebrating after two of their gins were commended at a top awards event in China.

‘Filska’, the company’s newest gin, was awarded a gold medal alongside their navy strength limited edition ‘Up Helly Aa 2019’ gin at the China Wine and Spirit Awards (CWSA).

China is one of the largest wine and spirits markets in the world, and with judges are exclusively selected from the most powerful buyers in China, the CWSA are credited with helping to sell a staggering 90 million bottles per year.

Shetland Distillery co-owner and director Debbie Strang told the Scottish Gin Society that they were “thrilled” for the recognition their products had received at the awards.

“We export to a number of countries including Japan, and we are very excited by the growth we are seeing in China.

“We will be proudly displaying our CWSA Medals to showcase that Filska and Up Helly Aa 2019 are a Gold CWSA Best Value Medal Winner.

“CWSA is recognised globally and this award will push us forward.”