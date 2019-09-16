Frustration voiced over left luggage lockers decision

Scotrail is ditching its left luggage lockers from the Union Square shopping Centre in Aberdeen, causing a potential “disaster” for travellers flying to and from the isles from Aberdeen Airport.

The service is due to be withdrawn from next month, with Scotrail insisting a lack of demand has made it unsustainable.

The issue is of concern for air passengers, because left luggage facilities are provided for NorthLink customers at the ferry terminal in Aberdeen.

One woman has insisted the decision has not been properly thought through and is urging people to contact their MSP.

Ingrid Nicolson, who stays in Orkney but is originally from the isles, argues many people who have flown for medical appointments in the city rely on the lockers.

“This is a much needed facility for Orkney/Shetland folk traveling to and through Aberdeen,” she said, insisting the decision was disastrous for all who need to leave luggage.

Scotrail said in a statement that the lockers would be withdrawn from 12th October.

It said the space used for the lockers would be converted into an “enhanced retailing opportunity” as part of a redevelopment.

Scotrail added it would explore whether or not a retailer could offer the service.

“We want to provide the best possible service for our customers both on our trains, and at our stations.

“As part of the Aberdeen station redevelopment we will explore the possibility of working with a retailer to provide a left luggage facility.”