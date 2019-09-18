Assault accused released on bail

A man accused of assaulting his ex-partner and threatening to kill her has been released on bail.

Ciaran Kirkpatrick, 20, pleaded not guilty to two charges when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The accused, of Haldane Burgess Crescent, Lerwick, is charged with assaulting his partner by placing his foot on her head, pinning her to the floor and seizing hold of her by the hair.

Kirkpatrick also faces a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner. He is said to have threatened to kill the woman and to have thrown a mobile phone against a ceiling.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on 15th September.

Kirkpatrick was released on bail with the added condition that he stay away from an address in Lerwick. He was also ordered not to contact or attempt to contact the complainer.