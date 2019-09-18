19th September 2019
Baggage allowances set to drop on Loganair flights

Loganair have said that the hold baggage allowance on their flights will soon fall from 20kg to 15kg.

This came from the company’s managing director, Jonathan Hinkles, who told councillors of the change at a meeting of the external transport forum on Wednesday afternoon.

This change will only affect the lowest price grouping, simply entitled “Fly”.

Customers will have to book flights on the airline’s middle price grouping, “Fly Flex”, if they want a higher baggage allowance of 23kg.

Mr Hinkles told the forum that the airline had found that the average checked hold bag weight was only around 9kg.

But Emma Miller, attending the meeting on behalf of the Shetland Tourism Association, argued that 15kg would not be enough for someone who would be booking to go on a two-week holiday.

Mr Hinkles explained that people would be able to book on the middle grouping, at an additional cost, in order to gain more allowance.

