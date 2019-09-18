19th September 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Brae pupil’s ‘Maa’s Eggs’ story nominated for Scottish dialect award

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News, ST Online

A Brae High School pupil has been nominated for a new award celebrating the best of Scottish dialect.

Hannah-Lisa Laurenson, 16, will come up against four other competitors for the ‘Young Scots Speaker o the Year’ prize at the inaugural Scots Language Awards.

Hannah-Lisa Laurenson

The awards were started “with the aim of heightening the profile and promoting the Scots language to the public and media”.

Ms Laurenson earned her nomination after submitting a short story written in Shetland dialect, entitled <i>Da Maa’s Eggs</i>, which she said had been inspired by her family.

“As a bairn my nana telt me a story aboot a man wha geed doon da dramatic cliffs at da Ham o Roe in da nort o Shetland tae get maas eggs wi his bairn on his back.

“I elaborated on dis memory tae allow da story tae develop tae be aboot a grandfaider telling da story tae his grandbairns.

“Da use o speech allowed me tae tell da story but also express da feelings felt by da grandfaider and grandbairns.”

The same story helped Ms Laurenson to scoop the senior dialect award at last year’s Shetland Young Writer awards, with judges telling her then that they were “impressed with the ease of dialect expressions in this piece”.

There are 10 categories at this year’s awards, from Scots writer of the year to Scots performer of the year, and nominees include award-winning author Chris McQueer.

Ms Laurenson and her dad, Kevin, will attend the awards ceremony next Friday, which is held in the Mitchell Theatre in Glasgow.

Voting for the award is open until Sunday and those who want to see Ms Laurenson become young Scots speaker of the year can vote for her by clicking here.

Tags:
Awards
Brae High School
dialect

More articles about Awards, Brae High School and dialect

More damage to Brae School
More damage to Brae School
26/07/2019
Brae entrepreneurs hope for Scottish success
Brae entrepreneurs hope for Scottish success
05/06/2019
New sign language manual launched – complete with dialect words
New sign language manual launched – complete with dialect words
14/05/2019
Brae vandalism appeal
Brae vandalism appeal
30/04/2019
Replenish your glasses to toast young enterprise winners
Replenish your glasses to toast young enterprise winners
23/04/2019
Bulter award deadline looming
Bulter award deadline looming
06/08/2018

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top