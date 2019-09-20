21st September 2019
First songwriting festival kicks off with intimate gig

Shetland’s first festival dedicated to songwriting began on Thursday evening in Lerwick.

Rachel Sermanni and Louis Abbott performing together at The String.

An audience at The String were treated to an intimate opening concert by folk noir balladeer Rachel Sermanni and Louis Abbott, lyricist and songwriter for Glasgow-based chamber-pop band Admiral Fallow.

As part of Shetland Songwriting Festival this weekend there are two gigs, 12 hours of songwriting workshops, and lunch and dinner at The String.

Isles-based singer-songwriter Jenny Sturgeon, festival director, opened the event and thanked everyone for coming before the live music started.

Sermanni and Abbott played together in a stripped-down set that featured new material from Abbott, older songs and some from Sermanni’s recent 2019 album So It Turns.

A sold-out Friday gig meant that an extra date had been added on the Thursday.

