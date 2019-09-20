School windows likely to be replaced in October holidays

Two damaged roof windows over the entrance atrium at Anderson High School in Lerwick will need to be replaced with new glazed units, probably during the October break.

Scaffolders have been building of a protective scaffold below the windows to protect pupils and staff.

The windows are near the top of the building, approximately 15 metres above ground floor level, and above the main entrance to the school used daily by pupils and staff.

Director of children’s services, Helen Budge, insisted the safety of pupils and staff remained the council’s first priority.

“Although there’s only a small risk, these are large and heavy windows, at significant height, which are located in the main thoroughfare of the school.

“It’s therefore essential to put overhead scaffolding protection in place until the glazed units can be replaced with new ones, hopefully during the October break.”

The school was closed yesterday and today to allow the work to be carried out.