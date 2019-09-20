Shetlanders join global climate strike action

The Market Cross in Lerwick was taken over by environmental protesters on Friday afternoon as around 100 people gathered to support a day of global climate strike action.

Friday’s protest follows a march to the Town Hall from schoolchildren earlier this year, led by teenage activist group Eco Youth Shetland which urged the SIC to follow in the path of Orkney Islands Council to declare a climate emergency.

Members of Eco Youth Shetland were in attendance at Friday’s event, and Elliot Tait, one of the organisers of the Market Cross protest, said that there was a “show of solidarity” between this event and that organised by the schoolchildren.

“It shouldn’t just be up to them,” he said.

He argued that the SIC were not doing enough locally to tackle climate change and called on the council to make climate change more of a priority.

“It should be higher up on their agenda.

“We hope to engage with as many people as possible today.”

He said that he “appreciated” that the SIC was in the process of putting together a plan in order to be able to declare a climate emergency and felt that Friday’s protest would “show that the community wants this to happen”.

Many protesters brandished placards denouncing the Viking Energy windfarm on the day that Viking discovered they had not received funding in the latest round of Contract for Difference allocations.

And Mr Tait said that it was “just how the world works sometimes” in relation to the protest lining up with the milestone defeat for the divisive windfarm.