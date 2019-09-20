Viking Energy fails to feature in Contracts for Difference allocations

Viking Energy has missed out in its Contract for Difference Bid.

The results from the latest round of the Westminster government’s bid results have been announced.

The project which aims to build 103 turbines in the Central Mainland is not among the dozen bid allocations outlined.

The CfD scheme is the government’s primary method of supporting low-carbon electricity.

It encourages investment in renewables by aimint to provide projects with a stable income while protecting consumers from increased support costs when electricity prices are high.