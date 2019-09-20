Viking Energy fails to feature in Contracts for Difference allocations
Viking Energy has missed out in its Contract for Difference Bid.
The results from the latest round of the Westminster government’s bid results have been announced.
The project which aims to build 103 turbines in the Central Mainland is not among the dozen bid allocations outlined.
The CfD scheme is the government’s primary method of supporting low-carbon electricity.
It encourages investment in renewables by aimint to provide projects with a stable income while protecting consumers from increased support costs when electricity prices are high.
I’m highly disappointed with this news!
I only register this opinion as I believe there is a huge, if quiet, volume of the population that are pro-Viking Energy, the feelings of whom never reaches the comments section of the local media.
I wouldn’t like casual observers, within or without the isles, to think that the entire Shetland population was wholly against the chance to live in a place that generated an outstanding amount of clean energy for the next generation.
Personally, the prospect would give me a sense of pride.
Hurrah!
This project was never about clean green energy it was/is always about subsidy. Destroying active blanket bog is now being seen by many climate scientists as one of mans greatest follies as these areas have been locking in carbon for at least the past 8,000 years and will continue to do so if protected to help combat climate change.
From the moment VE was sent packing to the offshore auctions system it was obvious that the project was a ‘turkey’. It would never fly.
In 2013 VE told the government it needed £115/MWh to be viable. The last auction winners bid exactly half of that. This time the winners are coming in at just over a third.
Time for the SIC to start pushing for access to the very cheap gas coming ashore at Sullom Voe. It is a scandal that not a single molecule of the £billions worth of gas passing through is made available to local homes and businesses.
Cheap gas could supply electricity, heat and motor fuel and would greatly reduce Shetland’s “carbon footprint”, as well as removing a hefty slice of Shetland’s shocking 53 percent fuel poverty.