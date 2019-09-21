‘Careless driving’ reported on A970 at Tingwall Straight

The police are seeking witnesses after what they termed a “careless driving” incident occurred north of Lerwick on Friday.

“A dark Land Rover” style vehicle and a Volkswagen Golf style car” may have been involved, they said, around 9.10pm on the A970 at the Tingwall Straight.

The police are especially keen to talk to the drivers of a both vehicles, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows anyone who was in the area is encouraged to contact the Lerwick station on 101.