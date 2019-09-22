23rd September 2019
Man dies after being hit by car in Whalsay

An elderly man has died after being struck by a car in Whalsay, the police in Lerwick have confirmed.

The police have identified the man as Allister Sandison, 80, who was from the isle.

The incident is said to have happened about 9.20pm on Thursday and involved a blue Toyota Yaris which was travelling northwards and collided with Mr Sandison. The 54-year-old man who was driving was not injured.

Sergeant Chris Murray said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Sandison.

“Officers from the road policing unit travelled to the island and our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances.

“This is a small close community and it is clear that Mr Sandison was well known in the area.

“The family would like to thank the community for the support they have received and to the staff who cared for Mr Sandison at the Gilbert Bain Hospital but would like privacy to deal with their unexpected loss.”

Tags:
Police
Whalsay

