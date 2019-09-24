Carmichael calls on Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Shetland’s MP has called on Prime Minister to resign after the Supreme Court ruled Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful.

Alistair Carmichael has described the court’s ruling as “devastating” to the Tory Prime Minister.



“It shows that he acted unlawfully and misled the nation. By attempting to shut down Parliament, Boris Johnson undermined democracy and blocked oversight of his no-deal Brexit plans.

“The Supreme Court is an impartial defender of our democratic system. I am proud that they have stood up for the rule of law.

“By any measure Boris Johnson is not fit to be Prime Minister. He should resign now.”