25th September 2019
Greens push Wishart over Climate Bill targets

New MSP Beatrice Wishart should back stronger targets if she wants to be taken seriously on tackling the climate emergency, the Shetland Greens have said.

The call came days after tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Scotland on Friday, including in Lerwick, to demand tougher action to address the Climate Emergency.

Last year, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that there is just 10 years to prevent climate breakdown, making the next decade critical.

MSPs will on Wednesday vote on the Scottish government’s Climate Change (Emissions Reductions Targets) (Scotland) Bill.

Scottish Greens climate spokesman Mark Ruskell has proposed a target of 80 per cent by 2030, which non-governmental organisations including Stop Climate Chaos and Friends of the Earth Scotland were also calling for.

Shetland Greens spokeswoman Debra Nicolson has now called on Ms Wishart to back the 80 per cent target.

She said: “The most important part of this Bill is the 2030 target because it will have a direct impact on what we do now, and because scientific evidence tells us the next ten years are absolutely crucial.

“The Lib Dems have proposed an arbitrary 75 per cent target but we know they can shift position – last week it was 70 per cent. I’m pleading to our new MSP to listen to our young people, Friends of the Earth and the science and back our amendment.

“The Scottish government needs to listen too. The SNP are hailing their target date of 2045 for reaching net-zero emissions as being world-leading, but it is already out of date. As we heard from leading scientists this week, the pace of change is picking up as governments drag their heels.”

