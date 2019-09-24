25th September 2019
Hunt begins for new Shetland football manager

Sport

The Shetland Football Association (SFA) are seeking applications for the vacant Shetland manager’s job.

The post has been empty since Kevin Main resigned in August of this year, just over a week after ensuring Shetland regained the Milne Cup on penalties in a tightly-fought contest.

Main had been in charge of the team for four years.

The SFA have said that the post is “probably best suited to a small group of connected, dedicated people who among them have various and varied skills”.

“A good knowledge of the local senior game, coaching experience and or qualifications, management experience and good planning abilities” are all qualities that the next manager would be expected to possess, the football association have said.

The SFA have added that the position can be “rewarding and time consuming in equal measures” and have reminded potential applicants to “consider non- footballing aspects of the role” which include “financial management/fundraising, trip planning, sponsorship, squad administration” which will all also come with the position.

The next manager will take over a side that will be desperate to retain the Milne Cup in Orkney next year, and will also have almost two years to prepare the team for the next NatWest Island Games in Guernsey in 2021.

Applicants can apply to shetlandfa@yahoo.co.uk, marking their e-mails with “Manager Application”. No closing date for the position has yet been announced.

