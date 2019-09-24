25th September 2019
Man denied bail

A man guilty of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards his pregnant partner will spend at least a month behind bars.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank refused to grant bail to 51-year-old Norman Donald after he pleaded guilty to the charge at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Donald, of Leaside, Mossbank, admitted adopting an aggressive attitude towards the woman, shouting, swearing and punching and kicking a wall. The offence occurred on 23rd September.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie opposed bail on the grounds that Donald had committed this offence while subject to a community payback order for a separate matter.

“A term of imprisonment can’t be ruled out at this stage”, said Mr MacKenzie.

Defence agent Tommy Allan, applying for bail, said: “I don’t think it’s right that people are locked up while the possibility of a custodial sentence is considered.”

Mr Allan noted that the sheriff had requested social work reports and that these might yet flag up an alternative to a prison sentence. The charge was a “Section 38 matter [threatening or abusive behaviour], not an assault charge”, Mr Allan added.

However, Sheriff Cruickshank told Donald: “I’m not persuaded that it is appropriate to liberate you on bail.”

The sheriff adjourned sentencing for the preparation of background reports and a restriction of liberty assessment. Donald will remain behind bars until his next appearance on 23rd October.

