Attempted break-in at new Lerwick cake fridge

A newly-opened cake fridge in Lerwick has suffered an attempted break-in, less than three weeks after opening to the public.

The ‘Something Sweet’ cake fridge, which is housed in a purpose-built shed in the town’s St Olaf Street, posted a CCTV image to their Facebook page of a person attempting to break the padlock to the shed at around 11pm last night.

Damian Łotowski, whose wife Aneta is behind ‘Something Sweet’, said on Friday that the same person had actually tried twice to break into the shed – adding they “came back prepared” with a metal bar at around 4am.

This person was “really determined” to get in, Mr Łotowski said, but someone walking past had “scared them off” this time.

There had only been “small damage” to the padlock and the shed door, he added, and the fridge would be “open again this afternoon”.

Luckily for the couple, CCTV in place at the shed had captured the entire incident, Mr Łotowski said.

“I know my wife makes delicious cakes but we open at 8am, they can wait like everyone else,” Mr Łotowski added.

Police in Shetland confirmed on Friday afternoon that they were “investigating reports of an attempted theft from the cake fridge on St Olaf Street, Lerwick”.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police on 101.

The ‘Something Sweet’ cake fridge was officially opened on Monday 9th September.