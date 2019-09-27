27th September 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Attempted break-in at new Lerwick cake fridge

Attempted break-in at new Lerwick cake fridge
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

A newly-opened cake fridge in Lerwick has suffered an attempted break-in, less than three weeks after opening to the public.

The ‘Something Sweet’ cake fridge, which is housed in a purpose-built shed in the town’s St Olaf Street, posted a CCTV image to their Facebook page of a person attempting to break the padlock to the shed at around 11pm last night.

Damian Łotowski, whose wife Aneta is behind ‘Something Sweet’, said on Friday that the same person had actually tried twice to break into the shed – adding they “came back prepared” with a metal bar at around 4am.

This person was “really determined” to get in, Mr Łotowski said, but someone walking past had “scared them off” this time.

There had only been “small damage” to the padlock and the shed door, he added, and the fridge would be “open again this afternoon”.

Luckily for the couple, CCTV in place at the shed had captured the entire incident, Mr Łotowski said.

“I know my wife makes delicious cakes but we open at 8am, they can wait like everyone else,” Mr Łotowski added.

Police in Shetland confirmed on Friday afternoon that they were “investigating reports of an attempted theft from the cake fridge on St Olaf Street, Lerwick”.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police on 101.

The ‘Something Sweet’ cake fridge was officially opened on Monday 9th September.

Tags:
Lerwick police

More articles about Lerwick police

Fence post set alight at Sound Primary School in Lerwick
Fence post set alight at Sound Primary School in Lerwick
22/09/2019
‘Careless driving’ reported on A970 at Tingwall Straight
‘Careless driving’ reported on A970 at Tingwall Straight
21/09/2019
Driver failed to stop at pedestrian crossing, police say
Driver failed to stop at pedestrian crossing, police say
31/08/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top