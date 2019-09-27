New Zephyr ready to make her way home

Another new Whalsay pelagic boat, the Zephyr, will shortly be leaving for home after being completed at the Larsnes Mekaniske Verksted shipyard in Norway.

She called along the net/wire supplier in Måløy to pick up gear before crossing the North Sea to start fishing.

The mackerel season is now in full swing in Norway and the country’s purse-net fleet is achieving high prices for what is said to be high-quality fish.

The Zephyr arrived at the Larsnes shipyard in February under tow to be completed, with work having been ongoing for the last seven months.