27th September 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

New Zephyr ready to make her way home

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, News

The new Zephyr at Måløy. Photo: Ivar Strømmen

Another new Whalsay pelagic boat, the Zephyr, will shortly be leaving for home after being completed at the Larsnes Mekaniske Verksted shipyard in Norway.

She called along the net/wire supplier in Måløy to pick up gear before crossing the North Sea to start fishing.

The mackerel season is now in full swing in Norway and the country’s purse-net fleet is achieving high prices for what is said to be high-quality fish.

The Zephyr arrived at the Larsnes shipyard in February under tow to be completed, with work having been ongoing for the last seven months.

Tags:
Måløy
Norway
Whalsay
Zephy

More articles about Måløy, Norway, Whalsay and Zephy

Man dies after being hit by car in Whalsay
Man dies after being hit by car in Whalsay
22/09/2019
Zephyr is kitted out for Whalsay skipper Irvine
Zephyr is kitted out for Whalsay skipper Irvine
22/02/2019
Whalsay ferry service disrupted due to burst pipe
Whalsay ferry service disrupted due to burst pipe
18/02/2019
Whalsay’s new Research arrives in Lerwick for first time
Whalsay’s new Research arrives in Lerwick for first time
14/10/2018
Whalsay ferry petition embraced by council
Whalsay ferry petition embraced by council
02/10/2018
Fire service denies failing to attend house blaze
Fire service denies failing to attend house blaze
26/01/2018

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top