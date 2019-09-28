‘Funeral’ procession mourns loss of landscape

Environmentalists “grieving the imminent loss of our landscape” took part in a “funeral” procession on Saturday afternoon.

Around a dozen people participated in the ‘Lament for the Lang Kames’ event, walking over 5 miles from the Sandwater junction to Lower Voe – where a small crowd had gathered to watch them arrive.

The event aimed to highlight and mourn “all that will be lost if Viking Energy goes ahead”.

Organisers stated that event was not a protest against the proposed 103-turbine scheme, but instead a chance for those upset by the potential loss of landscape and wildlife to share their feelings.

The procession culminated with the burning of a coffin donated by Goudie’s funeral directors.

Reading from a prepared statement organiser Pete Bevington said that the event aimed to highlight “the heartbreak of thousands” who were “having their voices ignored by the powers that be”.

He spoke of criticism which had been levelled at the event and defended against accusations of being anti-windfarm.

Instead, the organisers of the procession supported renewable energy projects which would cause “the minimum amount of harm to the land, its wildlife and its people”, said Mr Bevington.

He later added: “We may not be large in number here today but we know there are many people behind us.”

• More in Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times