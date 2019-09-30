30th September 2019
Games team thanks sponsor Malakoff for its support

Lesley Hutchison (fourth from left) presents Jack Tulloch of Malakoff Limited with a framed Team Shetland photo, accompanied by some of the competitors. From left: Shelley Humphray, Lauren Sandison, Adam Millar, Dekyln Feather (Malakoff Limited), Katie Dinwoodie, Aimee Smith, Luke Malcolmson and Andy Aitken. Photo courtesy of Shetland Islands Games Association

Members of Shetland Island Games Association (Siga) have presented Malakoff representatives with a framed team photo to thank them for their support as official team sponsor at this year’s NatWest Island Games.

Team Shetland returned from the competition in Gibraltar in July with a total of 14 medals, including two golds and a silver in athletics, and 11 bronze medals in athletics, swimming and triathlon.

This is the fourth consecutive games that Malakoff has been the official team sponsor since first supporting the team in 2013.

Siga vice-chairwoman Lesley Hutchison said: “We had a fantastic games in Gibraltar, returning with a clutch of medals across four sports.

“There were also many personal bests and individual achievements which don’t always get the same attention but have still taken a huge amount of work.

“Taking part in the games with other islanders across a range of sports is a wonderful opportunity for everyone involved and we’re grateful to Malakoff Limited for their sponsorship which helped us to get there.”

The next NatWest sland Games will take place in Guernsey in July 2021, followed by Orkney in July 2023.

