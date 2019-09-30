30th September 2019
Loose stones at Fort Charlotte causes road closure

Part of Commercial Street in Lerwick will be closed this week to allow for loose stones to be removed from the rock-face underneath the Fort Charlotte.

The road has been shut between the foot of Harbour Street up to the Clydesdale Bank, with parking under the Fort also closed off.

Work began on Monday 30th September and is expected to continue until Friday 4th October, with traffic diverted down Burns Walk between 10.30am and 5pm each day.

Parking at the Fort will be made available from the north-end of Commercial Street as sections of work are completed to minimise disruption.

roads department
Shetland Islands Council

