30th September 2019
New Lerwick date for former footballer Gascoigne

Legendary England international footballer Paul Gascoigne, whose speaking engagement in Shetland was called off earlier this year, could be coming to the isles after all.

Paul Gascoigne is set to appear at the Sound Hall in Lerwick. Photo: Trevor Martin courtesy of Longest Forty

This week it was announced the former Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, Rangers and Lazio star would be appearing at the Sound Hall in Lerwick on Friday 13th December.

At the show Gascoigne will recount stories from his memorable career – including the World Cup and European Championship, winning the FA Cup at Wembley, playing against Diego Maradona, as well as winning the ninth Scottish league title in a row with Rangers.

At an evening described as “not to be missed for any football fan in the area”, guests will also have the opportunity to meet Gascoigne before the show, and win signed sporting memorabilia.

The initial appearance at Clickimin this year was called off after Shetland Recreational Trust pulled the plug on the event following some adverse publicity about Gascoigne. The trust stated that the original promoter had failed to pay a booking fee.

This time it is being produced and promoted by The Longest Forty, an Edinburgh-based company which has also recently worked with football stars such as Claudio Caniggia, Terry Butcher, Lorenzo Amoruso, Jorg Albertz, Neil McCann, Marco Negri and Colin Hendry.

Tickets are on sale this Wednesday from 7am.

