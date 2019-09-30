30th September 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Owner looks to move on as Frankie’s goes up for sale

Owner looks to move on as Frankie’s goes up for sale
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Frankie’s Fish and Chips has been put up for sale.

The much-lauded chip shop in Brae, named the UK’s best independent chippy as recently as 2015, has been put on the market by owner Valerie Johnson.

Mrs Johnson said on Monday that while she was “very proud” of the business, which opened in 2008, this decision had come as she looked to “concentrate on our other work commitments”.

Her, and husband Gary, also own Johnson Transport and the Brae Garage.

Mrs Johnson said that: “We have enjoyed the experience and the business has achieved a lot during this time which would not be possible without a great team of staff.

“We hope that the business can be passed on to new owners who will continue to source and serve the finest quality local fresh produce to our loyal customers.”

Estate agents Harper Macleod, handling the sale, referred to the restaurant as a “well-known, popular eatery” and said that it “has built up a huge loyal following, popular with both locals and visitors alike”.

Tags:
Frankie's Fish and Chip Shop

More articles about Frankie's Fish and Chip Shop

Two Shetland women recognised in Queen’s birthday honours list
Two Shetland women recognised in Queen’s birthday honours list
10/06/2016

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top