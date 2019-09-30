Owner looks to move on as Frankie’s goes up for sale

Frankie’s Fish and Chips has been put up for sale.

The much-lauded chip shop in Brae, named the UK’s best independent chippy as recently as 2015, has been put on the market by owner Valerie Johnson.

Mrs Johnson said on Monday that while she was “very proud” of the business, which opened in 2008, this decision had come as she looked to “concentrate on our other work commitments”.

Her, and husband Gary, also own Johnson Transport and the Brae Garage.

Mrs Johnson said that: “We have enjoyed the experience and the business has achieved a lot during this time which would not be possible without a great team of staff.