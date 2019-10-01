The Althing debating group committee has met and decided on debate topics and dates for the coming season.

The monthly sessions will begin on Friday 11th October with the motion “Democracy is dead”.

Further motions will be: 15th November – “Politicians should be legally liable for their decisions”; 13th December – “Christmas should be vegetarian”; 17th January – “The charitable trust should be elected”; 14th February – “Technology has killed romance”; 20th March – “We should bring back rationing”.

If there is a general election soon a hustings will be added to the Althing programme.

The speakers for the first debate have been organised but those for the other topics have still to be confirmed.

Secretary Karen Fraser said: “We’d be delighted to hear from new or experienced speakers who would be interested in taking part in the Althing.”

Anyone interested can get in touch through Facebook at AlthingShetland.