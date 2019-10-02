Art meets agriculture in young farmers competition

Young farmers have been developing their artistic side and have entered a competition in recognition of cancer charity, Clan.

Half a dozen folk stepped out of the real things to create this bale-based representation of a John Deere tractor.

It comes in response to a Scotland-wide bale art competition run by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers.

The structure may not be something that would find its way into the Tate Modern, but the entry is none the less impressive for that.

It took two hours for the hopeful entrants to create, using wrapped bales for wheels, two beacons and four tins of green spray paint normally used for marking sheep.

Cartoon depictions of farmyard animals are shown in the “cab”.

The work will be judged this week against entrants from other clubs across the country.

Spearheading the effort to compete was Aimee Budge, of Bigton Farm.



“Bale art is a national competition across Scotland, so I suggested we take part in it,” she said.

“You can use any type of bales, be it straw, hay, silage or wrapped bales.”

She added the thinking behind the competition was to promote a charity, with the focus on cancer awareness.

Clan was chosen as the local charity because of the support it offers to patients and their families.

Among the youthful agricultural artists is Sean Graham of Lerwick’s Gremista Farm, where the impressive creation was put together on Friday night.

“We’ve had a really good response,” said Ms Budge, who has also urged any young farmers keen to join the group to get in touch with her.

To make a donation to Clan, log onto https://www.clanhouse.org/fundraising/make-a-donation/.