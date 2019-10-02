2nd October 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Art meets agriculture in young farmers competition

Art meets agriculture in young farmers competition
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Young farmers have been developing their artistic side and have entered a competition in recognition of cancer charity, Clan.

Half a dozen folk stepped out of the real things to create this bale-based representation of a John Deere tractor.

It comes in response to a Scotland-wide bale art competition run by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers.

The structure may not be something that would find its way into the Tate Modern, but the entry is none the less impressive for that.

It took two hours for the hopeful entrants to create, using wrapped bales for wheels, two beacons and four tins of green spray paint normally used for marking sheep.

Cartoon depictions of farmyard animals are shown in the “cab”.

The work will be judged this week against entrants from other clubs across the country.

Spearheading the effort to compete was Aimee Budge, of Bigton Farm.

“Bale art is a national competition across Scotland, so I suggested we take part in it,” she said.

“You can use any type of bales, be it straw, hay, silage or wrapped bales.”

She added the thinking behind the competition was to promote a charity, with the focus on cancer awareness.

Clan was chosen as the local charity because of the support it offers to patients and their families.

Among the youthful agricultural artists is Sean Graham of Lerwick’s Gremista Farm, where the impressive creation was put together on Friday night.

“We’ve had a really good response,” said Ms Budge, who has also urged any young farmers keen to join the group to get in touch with her.

To make a donation to Clan, log onto https://www.clanhouse.org/fundraising/make-a-donation/.

Tags:
Aimee Budge
CLAN
young farmers

More articles about Aimee Budge, CLAN and young farmers

Aimee is named student of the year at award ceremony
Aimee is named student of the year at award ceremony
19/10/2018
WATCH: Kirsty and Aimee say family are ‘superstars’
WATCH: Kirsty and Aimee say family are ‘superstars’
03/08/2018
Cancer charity to offer support in remote communities
Cancer charity to offer support in remote communities
18/06/2018
Budge sisters named as farming heroes
Budge sisters named as farming heroes
13/06/2018
New group to explore how to market Shetland lamb
New group to explore how to market Shetland lamb
09/03/2018
‘Santa flight’ gives Clan cancer youngsters a real Christmas treat
‘Santa flight’ gives Clan cancer youngsters a real Christmas treat
11/12/2017

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top