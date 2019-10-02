Yell windfarm consortium signs deal with Norwegian renewable energy firm Statkraft

The consortium behind a proposed windfarm in the north of Yell has signed a deal with a new development partner – the Norwegian energy company Statkraft.

Energy Isles Ltd, made up of more than 50 mostly Shetland-based firms, is behind the project and has spoken of its delight at getting Statkraft on board.

The announcement follows the submission of a full planning application for the 29 turbine windfarm earlier this year to Scottish Ministers under Section 36 of the Electricity Act.

Energy Isles say the arrival of Statkraft secures the future of the scheme which, if approved, will be developed by 2026.

Director Derek Jamieson said: “We’ve undertaken a great deal of work on this project over the past five years and, as a consortium made up of primarily small to medium-sized local businesses, we were clear from an early stage that there would come a time when we’d need to bring on board the right development partner to help us take things forward.

“In choosing Statkraft we have found a company that shares our commitment to maximising the benefits of Shetland’s emerging new renewable energy sector.

“Statkraft has a great reputation in the green energy sector across the world and has the financial capability to help us deliver the Energy Isles wind farm. They understand the work that has already gone into the project and have the expertise to help us take it to the next stage.”

Statkraft UK managing director David Flood said: “We are delighted to come to an agreement with Energy Isles and this fits perfectly with our onshore wind power strategy.

“The Energy Isles team has done a great job in getting the scheme to where it is today. We are sure that adding our experience and expertise will allow the development of the wind farm to continue to progress and we look forward to working together.”

Mr Jamieson added: “Over the coming decades onshore wind power has a crucial role to play in helping to meet our climate change targets. By investing in renewable energy solutions, Shetland has the opportunity to continue exporting energy to the wider world, diversifying our economy and creating opportunities for future generations.”

The proposed windfarm is expected produce between 145 and 200MW of energy and would be operational for around 30 years. It is reliant on a transmission cable between Shetland and the Scottish mainland going ahead.