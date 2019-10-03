3rd October 2019
Two Lerwick lifeboat crew qualify as mechanics

Two Lerwick lifeboat crew members have completed their training as lifeboat mechanics.

Newly-qualified lifeboat mechanics, coxswain Darren Harcus (left) and crew member Nathan Mann. Photo: Bob Kerr/RNLI

Coxswain Darren Harcus and crew member Nathan Mann last week passed a day-long practical exam aboard the lifeboat.

They were put through a series of assessments by RNLI assessor Warren Aitken.

Tests included emergency operating procedures, mechanical failures and firefighting.

The final assessment follows months of practical and theory training, including some time spent at the RNLI College in Poole in Dorset.

Lerwick lifeboat requires a minimum of five crew to launch, which must include the coxswain and a mechanic. Mechanics perform a vital role to ensure that the lifeboat is seaworthy and can operate safely.

With two new mechanics among the crew, this brings the total number of mechanics on Lerwick lifeboat to six, meaning that more crew are available to respond to a launch request.

Other crew qualified as mechanics are: Ian Harms, John Best, Sammy Drummond and Grant Masson.

Lerwick Lifeboat Operations Manager, Malcolm Craigie, said: “I’m pleased to see Darren and Nathan pass their exams to qualify as mechanics, which gives us a greater ability to respond when we are asked to launch. The RNLI relies on donations to provide this training, to ensure that our lifeboat crew is as well prepared as they can be to help save lives at sea.”

